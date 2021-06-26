TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.51% of TriCo Bancshares worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

