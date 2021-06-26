Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.98. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 75,282 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

