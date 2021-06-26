Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 50,912 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 128,854 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

