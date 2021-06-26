Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Trinity Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.83% of Trinity Industries worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,495.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 105,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,993,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,540. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.