Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,208,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,673 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.04% of Trip.com Group worth $721,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,959,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after acquiring an additional 788,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,425,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.