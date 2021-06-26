Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,127.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.