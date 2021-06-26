Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $272,477.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

