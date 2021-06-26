Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.57% of Triton International worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triton International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. 1,318,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.