Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $65,921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,279,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.