Trodl Market Cap Reaches $440,671.12 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Trodl has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Trodl has a total market cap of $440,671.12 and approximately $3,614.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars.

