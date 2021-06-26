TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $326,760.02 and approximately $11,962.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

