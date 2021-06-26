TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 44.5% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00052031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00572157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037887 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

