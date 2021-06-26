Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $36,913.13 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $36,913.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.