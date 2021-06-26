Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

