TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $486,610.77 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $486,610.77 and approximately $1,765.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00198167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005831 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

