TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,378 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

