TrustToken (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

