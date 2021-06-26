Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.