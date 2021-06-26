TurtleCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $275,589.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $275,589.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,533,603,994 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

