TurtleNetwork Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.20 million and $775.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

