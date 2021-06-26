Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,631.88

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $346,631.88 and $3,227.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00577402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

