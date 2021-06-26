Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0853 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $720,925.53 and $35,980.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

