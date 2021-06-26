U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.