U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

