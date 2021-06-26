Ubex Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $476,310.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00138205 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

