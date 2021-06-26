Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

UBSFY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.45. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

