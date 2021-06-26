UBS Group AG Buys 1,111,866 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 13,319.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Ferroglobe worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

