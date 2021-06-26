UBS Group AG Buys 27,129 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 605.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Silvergate Capital worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $18,010,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $16,123,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.15.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

