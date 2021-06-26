UBS Group AG Buys 278,852 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth $4,653,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ENIA opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

