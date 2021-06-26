UBS Group AG Buys 35,259 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.01% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $379,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

SPFF stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95.

