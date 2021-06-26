UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $19,292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.03. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

