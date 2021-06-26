UBS Group AG Has $4.47 Million Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.02% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

