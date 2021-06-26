UBS Group AG Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 208,987 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $117.43. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.