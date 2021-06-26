UBS Group AG Has $4.54 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,056,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,165.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 994,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

