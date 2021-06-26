UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bruker by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.