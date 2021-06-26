UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 5,772.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Denbury worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $28,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $38,423,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1,719.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.78 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

