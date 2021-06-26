UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.85% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 19.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $34.10 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

