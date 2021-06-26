UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Neogen worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,615. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.