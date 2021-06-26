UBS Group AG Sells 15,910 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.85% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

