UBS Group AG Sells 37,771 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.03 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.