UBS Group AG Sells 73,838 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.