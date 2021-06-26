UBS Group AG Trims Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 104,819 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Enviva Partners worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,974,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

