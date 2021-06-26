UGAS Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $278,656.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

