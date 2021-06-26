UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 150,874,655 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

