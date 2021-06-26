Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Ultra Clean worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

