Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $125.89 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $125.89 million and $1.62 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01416178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00390922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00076809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014216 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002527 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

