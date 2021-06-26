Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.82% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $216,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after buying an additional 63,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.