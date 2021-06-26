Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.75. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 123,081 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.66. The firm has a market cap of C$643.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

