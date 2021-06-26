Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Capitalization Achieves $13.43 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $13.43 million and $10,158.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

