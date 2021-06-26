Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) Price Down 49.5% This Week

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $270,661.34 and approximately $9,676.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Unicly Doki Doki Collection

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

